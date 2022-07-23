Skip to main content
What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.

Enhancer sequences are DNA elements that can increase the transcription of eukaryotic genes by binding specific transcription factors.
These sequences can be located far from the gene they regulate, either upstream or downstream, and can still influence transcription by looping the DNA to bring the enhancer in proximity to the promoter region.
Enhancers work by recruiting transcription factors and coactivators that help assemble the transcription machinery at the promoter, increasing the efficiency of transcription initiation.
In eukaryotes, the complex chromatin structure and the need for precise regulation of gene expression in different cell types and developmental stages necessitate the use of enhancers.
Bacterial genes typically do not have enhancers because their simpler gene regulation does not require such long-range interactions; bacterial transcription is often regulated by operators and promoters that are closely associated with the genes they control.

Enhancer Sequences

Enhancer sequences are regulatory DNA elements that can significantly increase the transcription of specific genes. They function by binding transcription factors, which then interact with the transcription machinery at the promoter region, facilitating the recruitment of RNA polymerase. Enhancers can be located far from the gene they regulate and can work in a tissue-specific manner, allowing for precise control of gene expression.
Transcription in Eukaryotes vs. Prokaryotes

In eukaryotes, transcription occurs in the nucleus and involves complex regulation, including the use of enhancers, silencers, and various transcription factors. In contrast, prokaryotic transcription occurs in the cytoplasm and is generally simpler, with RNA polymerase directly binding to the promoter without the need for additional regulatory elements like enhancers. This fundamental difference reflects the complexity of eukaryotic gene regulation.
Gene Regulation

Gene regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the expression of genes, determining when and how much of a gene product is made. In eukaryotes, this involves a variety of elements, including enhancers, silencers, and transcription factors, which work together to fine-tune gene expression in response to developmental cues and environmental signals. Effective gene regulation is crucial for cellular function and organismal development.
The DNA sequences shown below are from the promoter regions of six bacterial genes. In each case, the last nucleotide in the sequence (highlighted in blue) is the nucleotide that initiates transcription. Determine the consensus sequence for the Pribnow box from these sequences.

Bacterial and eukaryotic gene transcripts can differ—in the transcripts themselves, in whether the transcripts are modified before translation, and in how the transcripts are modified. For each of these three areas of contrast, describe what the differences are and why the differences exist.

Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?

Describe the difference between introns and exons.

Draw a bacterial promoter and label its consensus sequences. How does this promoter differ from a eukaryotic promoter transcribed:

By RNA polymerase II?

By RNA polymerase I?

By RNA polymerase III?

For a eukaryotic gene whose transcription requires the activity of an enhancer sequence, explain how proteins bound at the enhancer interact with RNA pol II and transcription factors bound at the promoter.

