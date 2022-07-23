Eukaryotic Transcription Termination

Eukaryotic transcription termination is more complex than in bacteria and involves several factors, including the cleavage of the RNA transcript and the addition of a poly-A tail. After RNA polymerase II transcribes a gene, it continues to elongate until it encounters a polyadenylation signal, which triggers the cleavage of the RNA and the addition of adenine nucleotides. This process is coupled with the release of the RNA polymerase from the DNA template.