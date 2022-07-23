Describe the two types of transcription termination found in bacterial genes. How does transcription termination differ for eukaryotic genes?
Draw a bacterial promoter and label its consensus sequences. How does this promoter differ from a eukaryotic promoter transcribed:
By RNA polymerase II?
By RNA polymerase I?
By RNA polymerase III?
Key Concepts
Bacterial Promoter Structure
Eukaryotic Promoter Variability
Transcription Factors and Regulation
What is the role of enhancer sequences in transcription of eukaryotic genes? Speculate about why enhancers are not part of transcription of bacterial genes.
Describe the difference between introns and exons.
For a eukaryotic gene whose transcription requires the activity of an enhancer sequence, explain how proteins bound at the enhancer interact with RNA pol II and transcription factors bound at the promoter.
Three genes identified in the diagram as A, B, and C are transcribed from a region of DNA. The 5'-to-3' transcription of genes A and C elongates mRNA in the right-to-left direction, and transcription of gene B elongates mRNA in the left-to-right direction. For each gene, identify the coding strand by designating it as an 'upper strand' or 'lower strand' in the diagram.
The eukaryotic gene Gen-100 contains four introns labeled A to D. Imagine that Gen-100 has been isolated and its DNA has been denatured and mixed with polyadenylated mRNA from the gene.
Illustrate the R-loop structure that would be seen with electron microscopy.