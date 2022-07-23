Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 4c
Chapter 8, Problem 4c

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Diagram of a DNA duplex showing the template and coding strands with a marked transcription start site.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that RNA polymerase III transcribes specific types of genes in eukaryotes, such as tRNA genes, 5S rRNA genes, and some small nuclear RNA (snRNA) genes. Its promoter regions are distinct from those of RNA polymerase II.
Recall that RNA polymerase III promoters are often located within the transcribed region of the gene itself, unlike RNA polymerase II promoters, which are typically upstream of the transcription start site.
For tRNA genes transcribed by RNA polymerase III, the promoter consensus sequences are internal and include two conserved regions: the A-box and the B-box, which are located downstream of the transcription start site.
For 5S rRNA genes, the promoter includes an internal control region (ICR) that contains three conserved elements: Box A, an intermediate element, and Box C, all of which are also downstream of the transcription start site.
To determine the exact location of the promoter consensus sequences in the given DNA duplex, identify whether the gene in question is a tRNA gene or a 5S rRNA gene, and locate the A-box and B-box (for tRNA) or the ICR elements (for 5S rRNA) within the transcribed region.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Eukaryotic Gene Structure

Eukaryotic genes typically consist of coding regions called exons and non-coding regions known as introns. The transcription of these genes is initiated at specific sites called promoters, which are located upstream of the transcription start site. Understanding the structure of eukaryotic genes is essential for identifying where transcription factors and RNA polymerase bind to initiate transcription.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:10
Chromosome Structure

RNA Polymerase III

RNA polymerase III is one of the three main types of RNA polymerases in eukaryotic cells, primarily responsible for transcribing small RNA molecules, including tRNA and 5S rRNA. It recognizes specific promoter sequences that are distinct from those used by RNA polymerase II, which transcribes mRNA. Knowing the role of RNA polymerase III helps in understanding the transcription process of non-coding genes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Promoter Consensus Sequences

Promoter consensus sequences are short, conserved sequences of nucleotides that are recognized by transcription factors and RNA polymerase to initiate transcription. In eukaryotes, these sequences often include elements like the TATA box and other regulatory motifs. Identifying these sequences is crucial for understanding how genes are regulated and transcribed in response to cellular signals.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?

512
views
Textbook Question

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.

Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.

561
views
Textbook Question

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide. consensus sequences.

Assume this region contains a gene transcribed to form mRNA in a eukaryote. Identify the location of the most common promoter.

551
views
Textbook Question

The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:

3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'

During transcription, was the adenine at the left-hand side of the sequence the first or the last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown? Explain how you know.

456
views
Textbook Question

The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:

3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'

Write out the sequence and polarity of the DNA duplex that encodes this mRNA segment. Label the template and coding DNA strands.

471
views
Textbook Question

The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:

3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'

Identify the direction in which the promoter region for this gene will be located.

490
views