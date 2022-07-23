Skip to main content
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 8, Problem 4b

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide. consensus sequences.

Assume this region contains a gene transcribed to form mRNA in a eukaryote. Identify the location of the most common promoter.

1
Identify the template strand in the DNA duplex. The template strand is the strand that will be used by RNA polymerase to synthesize the complementary mRNA strand during transcription.
Understand that in eukaryotes, the promoter region is located upstream (toward the 5' end) of the transcription start site (TSS). The promoter contains specific consensus sequences that are recognized by transcription factors and RNA polymerase.
Locate the most common promoter consensus sequences in eukaryotes. These include the TATA box, typically found around 25-30 base pairs upstream of the TSS, and other regulatory elements such as the CAAT box (around -80) and GC-rich regions (variable positions).
Mark the positions of these consensus sequences relative to the TSS on the DNA duplex. For example, the TATA box is usually found at approximately -25, where the negative sign indicates upstream from the TSS.
Ensure that the identified promoter sequences are on the non-template strand (coding strand), as these sequences are recognized by transcription factors and RNA polymerase during the initiation of transcription.

DNA Structure

DNA is composed of two strands forming a double helix, with each strand made up of nucleotides. Each nucleotide consists of a sugar, a phosphate group, and a nitrogenous base. Understanding the structure of DNA is crucial for identifying regions such as the template strand and the location of genes, which are essential for transcription.
Promoter Regions

Promoter regions are specific sequences of DNA located upstream of a gene that initiate transcription. In eukaryotes, these regions often contain consensus sequences, such as the TATA box, which are recognized by transcription factors and RNA polymerase. Identifying these sequences is vital for understanding how genes are regulated and expressed.
Transcription in Eukaryotes

Transcription in eukaryotes involves the synthesis of mRNA from a DNA template. This process requires the binding of RNA polymerase to the promoter region, followed by the unwinding of the DNA and the addition of RNA nucleotides. Understanding this process is essential for identifying how genes are expressed and the role of various regulatory elements.
