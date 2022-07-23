Answer these questions concerning promoters.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?
The following is a portion of an mRNA sequence:
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
During transcription, was the adenine at the left-hand side of the sequence the first or the last nucleotide used to build the portion of mRNA shown? Explain how you know.
3'-AUCGUCAUGCAGA-5'
Write out the sequence and polarity of the DNA duplex that encodes this mRNA segment. Label the template and coding DNA strands.