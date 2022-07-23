Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA Processing
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 8 - Molecular Biology of Transcription and RNA ProcessingProblem 3e
Chapter 8, Problem 3e

Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the meaning of the term alternative promoter? How does the use of alternative promoters affect transcription?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the term 'alternative promoter': An alternative promoter is a regulatory DNA sequence located upstream of a gene that can initiate transcription at different start sites. A single gene may have multiple promoters, allowing for the production of different transcripts.
Explain the role of alternative promoters: These promoters provide flexibility in gene expression by enabling the production of distinct mRNA isoforms. This can result in variations in the protein products or their regulation.
Discuss how alternative promoters affect transcription: The use of different promoters can lead to the inclusion or exclusion of specific exons, changes in untranslated regions (UTRs), or the use of different start codons. This can influence the stability, localization, or translation efficiency of the mRNA.
Highlight the biological significance: Alternative promoters allow cells to respond to different environmental signals, developmental stages, or tissue-specific needs by modulating gene expression patterns.
Conclude with an example: For instance, the human gene PAX3 has alternative promoters that are used in different tissues, leading to the production of tissue-specific isoforms with distinct functions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alternative Promoter

An alternative promoter is a regulatory DNA sequence that can initiate transcription of a gene from different starting points. This allows a single gene to produce multiple mRNA transcripts, leading to the production of different protein isoforms. The choice of promoter can be influenced by various factors, including developmental stage, tissue type, and environmental conditions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:57
Alternative DNA Forms

Transcription Regulation

Transcription regulation refers to the mechanisms that control the rate and timing of gene expression. Alternative promoters play a crucial role in this process by providing flexibility in how genes are expressed. By utilizing different promoters, cells can fine-tune the production of proteins in response to specific signals or conditions, which is essential for proper cellular function and adaptation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
09:16
Eukaryotic Transcription

Functional Diversity

The use of alternative promoters contributes to functional diversity within the proteome, allowing a single gene to encode multiple protein variants with potentially different functions. This diversity is important for complex biological processes, such as development and response to environmental changes. It enables organisms to adapt to varying conditions by producing proteins that are tailored to specific needs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:26
Functional Genomics
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?

816
views
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?

572
views
Textbook Question

Answer these questions concerning promoters.

Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.

565
views
Textbook Question

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.

Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.

561
views
Textbook Question

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide. consensus sequences.

Assume this region contains a gene transcribed to form mRNA in a eukaryote. Identify the location of the most common promoter.

551
views
Textbook Question

The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.

If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?

498
views