Answer these questions concerning promoters.
What is the common structure of a bacterial promoter with respect to consensus sequences?
What consensus sequences are detected in the mammalian β-globin gene promoter?
Eukaryotic promoters are more variable than bacterial promoters. Explain why.
The diagram below shows a DNA duplex. The template strand is identified, as is the location of the nucleotide.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed in a bacterium. Identify the location of promoter consensus sequences and of the transcription termination sequence.
Assume this region contains a gene transcribed to form mRNA in a eukaryote. Identify the location of the most common promoter.
If this region is a eukaryotic gene transcribed by RNA polymerase III, where are the promoter consensus sequences located?