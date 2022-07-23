Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 15d

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?

1
Understand the role of mRNA in translation: mRNA serves as the template for protein synthesis, carrying the genetic code from DNA to the ribosome.
Compare the environments of E. coli and human cells: E. coli is a prokaryotic organism, while human cells are eukaryotic. The differences in cellular complexity and regulation affect mRNA stability.
Consider the average stability of mRNA in E. coli: In prokaryotes like E. coli, mRNA tends to have a short half-life, often lasting only a few minutes, due to rapid turnover and the need for quick adaptation to environmental changes.
Analyze mRNA stability in human cells: In eukaryotic cells, mRNA is generally more stable due to protective mechanisms such as the 5' cap and poly-A tail, which prevent degradation and allow for longer-lasting gene expression.
Conclude the comparison: mRNA in human cells is more stable than mRNA in E. coli because eukaryotic cells have evolved mechanisms to protect mRNA and regulate gene expression over longer periods.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

mRNA Stability

mRNA stability refers to the lifespan of messenger RNA molecules in a cell, which affects how long they can be translated into proteins. In prokaryotes like E. coli, mRNA is typically less stable due to rapid degradation mechanisms, allowing for quick responses to environmental changes. In contrast, eukaryotic cells, such as human cells, often have more complex mRNA processing and protective mechanisms, leading to increased stability and longer half-lives.
Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using the information encoded in mRNA. This process involves the coordinated action of three types of RNA: mRNA carries the genetic code, tRNA brings the appropriate amino acids, and rRNA forms the core of the ribosome's structure and catalyzes peptide bond formation. Understanding translation is crucial for analyzing how mRNA stability impacts protein synthesis.
Eukaryotic vs. Prokaryotic Gene Expression

Eukaryotic and prokaryotic cells differ significantly in their gene expression mechanisms. In prokaryotes, transcription and translation occur simultaneously in the cytoplasm, leading to rapid mRNA turnover. Eukaryotes, however, have a more complex process involving transcription in the nucleus, mRNA processing, and transport to the cytoplasm, which contributes to the greater stability of mRNA in human cells compared to E. coli.
