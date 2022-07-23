Answer the following questions about the accompanying diagram.
What structure is closest to E? Be specific.
What structure is closest to E? Be specific.
What name is given to the object looking like a string of beads that is closest to F?
Indicate where fMet is located in the string to the right of G.
What process(es) are illustrated in the diagram?
Does the diagram depict molecular activity in a bacterium or a eukaryote? Explain the reasoning for your answer.
For each of the following tRNA anticodon sequences, give the sequence of the corresponding codon sequence, the amino acid carried by the tRNA, and the corresponding DNA coding strand sequence and polarity.
3′-UAC-5′