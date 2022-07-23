Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Chapter 9, Problem B.12b

If you were to look up Gaucher disease on the OMIM website, you would see that there are three major types, designated Type I (OMIM 230800), Type II (OMIM 230900), and Type III (OMIM 231000). All three types are mutations of the gene for acid-β-glucosidase, encoded on chromosome 1. Different mutations of this gene produce the three types of Gaucher disease that differ somewhat in their symptoms and disease severity.
Thinking about the production or function of the acid-β-glucosidase enzyme, why do you suppose different mutations of this gene produce differences in symptoms and disease severity?

Understand that the acid-β-glucosidase enzyme is responsible for breaking down certain lipids in the body, and mutations in its gene can affect how well this enzyme functions.
Recognize that different mutations can alter the enzyme's structure or stability in various ways, leading to differences in enzyme activity levels or how the enzyme interacts with its substrate.
Consider that some mutations might cause a complete loss of enzyme function, while others might only partially reduce its activity, resulting in a spectrum of disease severity.
Acknowledge that the location and type of mutation (e.g., missense, nonsense, frameshift) can influence whether the enzyme is produced at all, is unstable, or has reduced catalytic efficiency.
Conclude that these molecular differences translate into the clinical variability seen in Gaucher disease types I, II, and III, with symptoms and severity reflecting the degree of enzyme dysfunction caused by each mutation.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gene Mutations and Allelic Variants

Mutations are changes in the DNA sequence of a gene that can alter the structure or function of the encoded protein. Different mutations in the same gene, called allelic variants, can lead to varying effects on the protein’s activity, stability, or expression, resulting in diverse clinical outcomes.
Enzyme Structure and Function

Enzymes like acid-β-glucosidase have specific three-dimensional structures essential for their catalytic activity. Mutations can affect the enzyme’s active site, folding, or stability, which influences how well the enzyme breaks down substrates, thereby impacting disease severity and symptoms.
Genotype-Phenotype Correlation

This concept explains how different genetic mutations (genotype) correspond to variations in observable traits or disease manifestations (phenotype). In Gaucher disease, distinct mutations in the acid-β-glucosidase gene lead to different enzyme activities, causing the three types with varying symptoms and severity.
