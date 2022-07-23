Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Arginine
Arginine
Isoleucine
Lysine
The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Describe the role each form of RNA performs during translation.
Which of the three types of RNA might you expect to be the least stable? Why?
Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?