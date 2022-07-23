The genetic code contains 61 codons to specify the 20 common amino acids. Many organisms carry fewer than 61 different tRNA genes in their genomes. These genomes take advantage of isoaccepting tRNAs and the rules governing third-base wobble to encode fewer than 61 tRNA genes. Use these rules to calculate the minimal number of tRNA genes required to specify all 20 of the common amino acids.
The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?
Describe the role each form of RNA performs during translation.
Which of the three types of RNA might you expect to be the least stable? Why?
Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?
The accompanying figure contains sufficient information to fill in every row. Use the information provided to complete the figure.
The line below represents a mature eukaryotic mRNA. The accompanying list contains many sequences or structures that are part of eukaryotic mRNA. A few of the items in the list, however, are not found in eukaryotic mRNA. As accurately as you can, show the location, on the line, of the sequences or structures that belong in eukaryotic mRNA; then, separately, list the items that are not part of eukaryotic mRNA.
5′ ____________________________ 3′
a. stop codon
b. poly-A tail
c. intron
d. 3' UTR
e. promoter
f. start codon
g. AAUAAA
h. 5' UTR
i. 5' cap
j. termination sequence