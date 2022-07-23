Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Sanders3rd EditionGenetic Analysis: An Integrated ApproachISBN: 9780135564172Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksSanders 3rd EditionCh. 9 - The Molecular Biology of TranslationProblem 15b
Chapter 9, Problem 15b

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.
Which of the three types of RNA might you expect to be the least stable? Why?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the roles of the three major forms of RNA: mRNA (messenger RNA), tRNA (transfer RNA), and rRNA (ribosomal RNA). mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome, and rRNA forms the structural and functional components of the ribosome.
Consider the stability of each type of RNA based on its function. rRNA and tRNA are involved in structural and enzymatic roles, which require them to be stable and persist for longer periods in the cell.
Recognize that mRNA is transient in nature. Its primary role is to serve as a temporary copy of genetic information for protein synthesis. Once translation is complete, mRNA is often degraded to regulate gene expression and prevent unnecessary protein production.
Analyze the molecular features contributing to stability. rRNA and tRNA have extensive secondary and tertiary structures, such as stem-loops and base-pairing, which make them more resistant to degradation. In contrast, mRNA typically has fewer structural features and is more susceptible to enzymatic degradation.
Conclude that mRNA is likely the least stable of the three types of RNA due to its transient role in translation and lack of extensive structural protection, which aligns with its function in the cell.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of RNA

There are three major types of RNA involved in protein synthesis: messenger RNA (mRNA), transfer RNA (tRNA), and ribosomal RNA (rRNA). mRNA carries the genetic information from DNA to the ribosome, tRNA transports amino acids to the ribosome for protein assembly, and rRNA forms the core structural and functional components of ribosomes. Understanding these roles is crucial for analyzing their stability during translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

RNA Stability

RNA stability refers to the lifespan and integrity of RNA molecules within the cell. Factors influencing RNA stability include the presence of secondary structures, the type of RNA, and the cellular environment. Generally, mRNA is less stable than rRNA and tRNA due to its role in transiently conveying genetic information, which requires it to be rapidly degraded after translation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:43
RNA

Translation Process

Translation is the process by which ribosomes synthesize proteins using the information encoded in mRNA. During this process, tRNA molecules bring specific amino acids to the ribosome, where rRNA facilitates the formation of peptide bonds. The dynamic nature of translation, including the rapid turnover of mRNA, contributes to the varying stability of the different RNA types involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:39
mRNA Processing
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?

Lysine

718
views
Textbook Question

The genetic code contains 61 codons to specify the 20 common amino acids. Many organisms carry fewer than 61 different tRNA genes in their genomes. These genomes take advantage of isoaccepting tRNAs and the rules governing third-base wobble to encode fewer than 61 tRNA genes. Use these rules to calculate the minimal number of tRNA genes required to specify all 20 of the common amino acids.

742
views
Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Describe the role each form of RNA performs during translation.

790
views
Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Which form of RNA is least stable in eukaryotes? Why is this form least stable?

953
views
Textbook Question

The three major forms of RNA (mRNA, tRNA, and rRNA) interact during translation.

Compared to the average stability of mRNA in E. coli, is mRNA in a typical human cell more stable or less stable? Why?

831
views
Textbook Question

The accompanying figure contains sufficient information to fill in every row. Use the information provided to complete the figure.

580
views