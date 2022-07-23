Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - The Molecular Biology of Translation
Sanders - Genetic Analysis: An Integrated Approach 3rd Edition
Chapter 9, Problem 13d

Third-base wobble allows some tRNAs to recognize more than one mRNA codon. Based on this chapter's discussion of wobble, what is the minimal number of tRNA molecules necessary to recognize the following amino acids?
Lysine

1
Understand the concept of wobble: The wobble hypothesis explains that the third base of a codon (on mRNA) and the first base of the anticodon (on tRNA) can form non-standard base pairing, allowing a single tRNA to recognize multiple codons.
Identify the codons for lysine: Lysine is encoded by two codons, AAA and AAG, according to the genetic code.
Determine the wobble base pairing rules: The third position of the codon (wobble position) allows for flexibility in pairing. For example, the anticodon base 'U' can pair with both 'A' and 'G' in the wobble position.
Analyze the anticodon requirements: A single tRNA with an anticodon complementary to UUU (which pairs with AAA and AAG) can recognize both codons for lysine due to wobble pairing.
Conclude the minimal number of tRNAs: Based on the wobble hypothesis, only one tRNA molecule is necessary to recognize both codons for lysine.

Wobble Hypothesis

The wobble hypothesis explains how the third position of a codon can tolerate mismatches between the codon in mRNA and the corresponding anticodon in tRNA. This flexibility allows a single tRNA to pair with multiple codons that code for the same amino acid, thereby reducing the total number of tRNA molecules required for protein synthesis.
tRNA and Codons

Transfer RNA (tRNA) molecules are responsible for bringing amino acids to the ribosome during protein synthesis. Each tRNA has an anticodon that pairs with a specific codon on the mRNA. Understanding the relationship between tRNA and codons is crucial for determining how many tRNA molecules are needed to recognize all codons for a particular amino acid.
Amino Acid Codons

Amino acids are encoded by specific sequences of three nucleotides known as codons. For lysine, there are two codons: AAA and AAG. Recognizing that multiple codons can correspond to the same amino acid is essential for calculating the minimal number of tRNA molecules required to translate the genetic code accurately.
