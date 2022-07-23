Skip to main content
Chapter 9, Problem 36

The six nucleotides preceding the start codon and the first nucleotide after the start codon in eukaryotes exhibit strong sequence conservation as determined by the percentages of nucleotides in the  to  positions and the  position (see Problem 34). Use the data given in the table for Problem 35 to determine the seven nucleotides that most commonly surround the start in vertebrates.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the start codon in eukaryotes, which is typically 'AUG'.
Examine the table provided in Problem 35 to find the nucleotide frequencies for the six positions preceding the start codon and the first position after it.
For each of the six positions before the start codon, select the nucleotide with the highest percentage from the table.
For the position immediately following the start codon, select the nucleotide with the highest percentage from the table.
Combine the selected nucleotides to form the sequence of seven nucleotides surrounding the start codon.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Start Codon

The start codon is a specific sequence of nucleotides in mRNA that signals the beginning of translation. In eukaryotes, the most common start codon is AUG, which codes for the amino acid methionine. Understanding the location and function of the start codon is crucial for analyzing gene expression and protein synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
07:58
Translation initiation

Nucleotide Sequence Conservation

Nucleotide sequence conservation refers to the preservation of specific sequences of nucleotides across different species or within a species over time. High conservation indicates that these sequences are functionally important, often involved in critical biological processes such as initiation of translation. Analyzing conserved sequences can provide insights into evolutionary relationships and gene function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:55
Sequencing Overview

Vertebrate Genomic Data

Vertebrate genomic data encompasses the genetic information derived from vertebrate species, which can be analyzed to identify common patterns in nucleotide sequences surrounding start codons. This data is essential for understanding evolutionary biology and the mechanisms of gene regulation. By examining this data, researchers can determine which nucleotides are most frequently found in specific positions relative to the start codon.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:48
Genomics Overview
