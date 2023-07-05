Skip to main content
GOB ChemistrySolutionsMolarity
Problem 14
The concentration of cholesterol (C₂₇H₄₆O) in blood is approximately 5.0 mM. How many grams of cholesterol are in 250 mL of blood?

