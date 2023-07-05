Skip to main content
GOB Chemistry
My Channels
College Channels
Skills Channels
Professional Channels
Learn
with
Jules
Exam Prep
Bookmarks
Create Account
Sign in
GOB Chemistry
Solutions
Osmolarity
5:10 minutes
Problem 84
Textbook Question
n isotonic solution must be approximately 0.30 osmol/L. How much KCl is needed to prepare 175 mL of an isotonic solution?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
35
Mark as completed
Was this helpful?
0
Previous problem
1:10m
Watch next
Master
Osmolarity
with a bite sized video explanation from Jules Bruno
Start learning
Related Videos
Related Practice
01:10
Osmolarity
Jules Bruno
379
2
02:55
Osmolarity Example 1
Jules Bruno
273
1
00:37
Osmolarity
Jules Bruno
235
1
01:16
Osmolarity Example 2
Jules Bruno
344
1
02:18
Osmolarity Example 3
Jules Bruno
233
2
Click to get Pearson+ app
Download the Mobile app
Terms of use
Privacy
Cookies
Do not sell my personal information
Accessibility
Patent notice
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.