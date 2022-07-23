Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Oxytocin is a small peptide hormone involved in the process of birthing and lactation. It contains the nine amino acids shown.
CYIQNCPLG
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
a. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA for this protein?
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.
If the DNA chromosomes of humans contain 20% cytosine, what is the percent of guanine, adenine, and thymine?
A protein contains 35 amino acids. How many nucleotides would be found in the mRNA code for this protein?
The DNA double helix can unwind, or denature, at temperatures between 90 °C and 99 °C. Denaturing occurs when H bonds are broken. Which of the following strands of DNA would be expected to denature at a higher temperature? Provide an explanation.