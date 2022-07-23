Skip to main content
Ch.11 Nucleic Acids Big Molecules with a Big Role
Alpha-melanocyte stimulating hormone (α-MSH) is a 13-amino-acid peptide hormone responsible for pigmentations in hair and skin. Its peptide sequence is shown.
SYSMQHFRWGKPV
b. Suggest an mRNA sequence for the peptide. Show the 5' and 3' ends.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the relationship between amino acids and their corresponding codons. Each amino acid in the peptide sequence is encoded by a specific three-nucleotide sequence (codon) in mRNA. Use the genetic code table to identify the codons for each amino acid.
Step 2: Write the peptide sequence provided: SYSMQHFRWGKPV. For each amino acid, determine its corresponding codon using the genetic code table. For example, Serine (S) can be encoded by UCU, UCC, UCA, or UCG.
Step 3: Construct the mRNA sequence by stringing together the codons for each amino acid in the peptide sequence. Ensure the sequence starts with the 5' end and ends with the 3' end.
Step 4: Double-check the mRNA sequence to ensure that each codon matches the correct amino acid in the peptide sequence. Verify the orientation of the sequence (5' to 3').
Step 5: Present the final mRNA sequence with the 5' and 3' ends clearly labeled. For example, the sequence might look like: 5'-AUGUCU...UAA-3'.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Peptide Synthesis

Peptide synthesis involves the translation of mRNA into a specific sequence of amino acids, forming a peptide. Each amino acid is encoded by a set of three nucleotides in the mRNA, known as a codon. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the corresponding mRNA sequence for a given peptide.
mRNA Codons

mRNA codons are triplet sequences of nucleotides that specify particular amino acids during protein synthesis. The genetic code is universal, meaning that the same codons correspond to the same amino acids across different organisms. Knowing the codons for each amino acid is essential for translating the peptide sequence into its mRNA equivalent.
5' and 3' Ends of mRNA

The 5' and 3' ends of mRNA refer to the orientation of the nucleotides in the RNA strand. The 5' end is where the phosphate group is attached, while the 3' end has a hydroxyl group. This orientation is important for the directionality of translation and for understanding how to properly represent the mRNA sequence derived from a peptide.
