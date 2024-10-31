Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of Metabolism
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.12 Food as Fuel An Overview of MetabolismProblem 50
Chapter 8, Problem 50

Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is the primary energy currency of the cell, synthesized during cellular respiration.
Recall that mitochondria are the organelles responsible for energy production in eukaryotic cells, often referred to as the 'powerhouses' of the cell.
Identify the specific location within the mitochondria where ATP synthesis occurs: the inner mitochondrial membrane.
Learn that ATP is synthesized by an enzyme called ATP synthase, which is embedded in the inner mitochondrial membrane. This process is part of oxidative phosphorylation.
Understand that the energy for ATP synthesis is derived from a proton gradient (H⁺ ions) created by the electron transport chain, which is also located in the inner mitochondrial membrane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
6m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Mitochondrial Structure

Mitochondria are double-membraned organelles found in eukaryotic cells, consisting of an outer membrane and a highly folded inner membrane. The folds, known as cristae, increase the surface area for biochemical reactions. Understanding the structure is essential for identifying where ATP synthesis occurs.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:46
Structure of Mitochondria Concept 1

ATP Synthesis

ATP (adenosine triphosphate) synthesis primarily occurs through a process called oxidative phosphorylation, which takes place in the inner mitochondrial membrane. This process involves the electron transport chain and ATP synthase, which converts ADP and inorganic phosphate into ATP using energy derived from electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:20
Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Concept 2

Chemiosmosis

Chemiosmosis is the movement of ions across a selectively permeable membrane, which in mitochondria involves protons (H+ ions) moving from the intermembrane space back into the mitochondrial matrix. This movement creates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis as protons flow through ATP synthase, highlighting the importance of membrane dynamics in energy production.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:37
Oxidative Phosphorylation Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.

1478
views
Textbook Question

Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.

1566
views
Textbook Question

According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?

1483
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

a. NADH → NAD+

1493
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2

1252
views
Textbook Question

List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:

a. FADH2 → FAD

1023
views