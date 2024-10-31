Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?

Textbook Question
Name the electron carrier that transports electrons from complex I to complex III.
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+
c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2
a. FADH2 → FAD