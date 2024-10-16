Skip to main content
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. NADH → NAD+

1
Understand the context: NADH is a molecule involved in cellular respiration, specifically in the electron transport chain. It donates electrons to the chain, which ultimately leads to the production of ATP.
Recall the energy yield: Each NADH molecule contributes to the generation of ATP during oxidative phosphorylation. The typical yield is approximately 2.5 ATP molecules per NADH under ideal conditions.
Identify the process: NADH is oxidized to NAD⁺ in the electron transport chain, releasing energy that drives the synthesis of ATP from ADP and inorganic phosphate.
Relate the reaction to ATP production: The electrons from NADH are transferred through a series of protein complexes in the mitochondrial membrane, creating a proton gradient that powers ATP synthase to produce ATP.
Summarize the energy yield: For every NADH molecule oxidized to NAD⁺, approximately 2.5 ATP molecules are generated in eukaryotic cells under optimal conditions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

NADH and NAD⁺

NADH (Nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) is a reduced form of NAD⁺, a coenzyme involved in redox reactions. During cellular respiration, NADH carries electrons to the electron transport chain, where it is oxidized back to NAD⁺. This process is crucial for energy production in cells, as it facilitates the transfer of electrons and protons, ultimately leading to ATP synthesis.
Electron Transport Chain (ETC)

The electron transport chain is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to oxygen. As electrons move through the chain, energy is released and used to pump protons across the membrane, creating a proton gradient. This gradient drives ATP synthesis through ATP synthase, making the ETC a vital component of aerobic respiration.
ATP Yield from NADH

The oxidation of one molecule of NADH in the electron transport chain typically results in the production of approximately 2.5 to 3 ATP molecules, depending on the efficiency of the system and the organism. This yield is a key aspect of cellular respiration, as it quantifies the energy extracted from nutrients and highlights the importance of NADH in energy metabolism.
