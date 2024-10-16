Textbook Question
Name the complex where FADH2 enters electron transport.
According to the chemiosmotic theory, how does the proton gradient provide energy to synthesize ATP?
Where in the mitochondria is ATP synthesized?
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. 2 Pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2 CO2
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
a. FADH2 → FAD
List the energy yield in ATP molecules for each of the following:
c. Glucose → 2 lactate