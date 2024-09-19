Skip to main content
Ch.5 Chemical Reactions
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 39c

Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(c)

1
Identify the type of compound undergoing hydrogenation. Hydrogenation typically involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to unsaturated compounds, such as alkenes or alkynes, in the presence of a catalyst (e.g., Pt, Pd, or Ni).
Examine the structure of the compound in the image provided. Look for double bonds (C=C) or triple bonds (C≡C) that can react with hydrogen.
For each double bond (C=C) in the compound, add one molecule of H₂. This will convert the double bond into a single bond (C-C), resulting in a saturated hydrocarbon.
If the compound contains a triple bond (C≡C), add two molecules of H₂. The first addition will convert the triple bond into a double bond, and the second addition will convert the double bond into a single bond.
Write the final structure of the product, ensuring that all double or triple bonds have been replaced with single bonds and that the correct number of hydrogen atoms has been added to the molecule.

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, typically an alkene or alkyne, converting it into a saturated compound. This process is commonly used in organic chemistry to reduce double or triple bonds, resulting in alkanes. Catalysts, such as palladium, platinum, or nickel, are often employed to facilitate the reaction.
Reaction Products

In chemical reactions, the products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. For hydrogenation reactions, the products are usually saturated hydrocarbons, where the unsaturated bonds have been converted to single bonds. Understanding the structure of the starting materials is crucial for predicting the correct products of the reaction.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In hydrogenation reactions, the stereochemistry of the reactants can influence the configuration of the products, particularly in cases where chiral centers are formed. Recognizing the stereochemical implications is essential for accurately determining the products of the reaction.
