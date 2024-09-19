Textbook Question
Are the substances shown in italics undergoing oxidation or reduction?
(c) Wine (containing ethanol, CH3CH2OH) sours to vinegar (CH3COOH).
Are the substances shown in italics undergoing oxidation or reduction?
(c) The biomolecule FADH2 loses hydrogen, becoming FAD.
Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(a)
Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(c)
Identify the main organic reaction shown as condensation, hydrolysis, oxidation, or reduction:
(b)
Determine whether each of the following organic reactions is an oxidation or a reduction reaction. (Only the organic compounds are shown.)
(b)