Ch.5 Chemical Reactions
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 40c

Write the products for the following hydrogenation reactions:
(c)

1
Identify the type of compound undergoing hydrogenation. Hydrogenation typically involves the addition of hydrogen (H₂) to unsaturated compounds, such as alkenes or alkynes, in the presence of a catalyst (e.g., Pt, Pd, or Ni).
Examine the structure of the compound in the image provided. Look for double or triple bonds, as these are the sites where hydrogenation will occur.
For each double bond (C=C) or triple bond (C≡C) in the compound, add one or two molecules of H₂, respectively. This will convert double bonds into single bonds (alkenes to alkanes) and triple bonds into single bonds (alkynes to alkanes).
Write the structure of the product after the addition of hydrogen atoms. Ensure that all previously unsaturated carbons are now saturated with the appropriate number of hydrogen atoms.
Verify the final product by checking that all carbon atoms follow the octet rule and that the molecular structure is consistent with the rules of organic chemistry.

Hydrogenation

Hydrogenation is a chemical reaction that involves the addition of hydrogen (H2) to an unsaturated compound, typically an alkene or alkyne, converting it into a saturated compound. This process is commonly used in organic chemistry to reduce double or triple bonds, resulting in alkanes. Catalysts, such as palladium, platinum, or nickel, are often employed to facilitate the reaction.
Reaction Products

In chemical reactions, the products are the substances that are formed as a result of the reaction. For hydrogenation reactions, the products are usually saturated hydrocarbons, where the unsaturated bonds have been converted to single bonds. Understanding the structure of the starting materials is crucial for predicting the correct products of the reaction.
Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In hydrogenation reactions, the stereochemistry of the reactants can influence the configuration of the products, particularly in cases where chiral centers are formed. Recognizing the stereochemical implications is essential for accurately determining the products of the reaction.
