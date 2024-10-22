Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet Molecules
Frost - General, Organic and Biological Chemistry 4th Edition
Frost4th EditionGeneral, Organic and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134988696Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksFrost 4th EditionCh.6 Carbohydrates Life's Sweet MoleculesProblem 75a
Chapter 3, Problem 75a

Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict's test?
a. D-glucose

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Benedict's test: The Benedict's test is used to identify reducing sugars. Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that have a free aldehyde group (-CHO) or a free ketone group that can be oxidized. When a reducing sugar is present, the Benedict's reagent (containing Cu2+) reacts with the sugar, producing a red-orange precipitate of Cu2O.
Identify the structure of d-glucose: d-glucose is a monosaccharide with an aldehyde functional group in its open-chain form. This aldehyde group makes d-glucose a reducing sugar.
Determine if d-glucose can undergo oxidation: Since d-glucose has a free aldehyde group, it can be oxidized by the Cu2+ ions in Benedict's reagent, resulting in a positive test.
Relate the result to the Benedict's test: Because d-glucose is a reducing sugar, it will produce a positive Benedict's test, forming a red-orange precipitate.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the chemical properties of d-glucose and its ability to act as a reducing sugar, it will indeed produce a positive Benedict's test.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Benedict's Test

Benedict's test is a qualitative assay used to detect reducing sugars, which can donate electrons to other molecules. When a reducing sugar is present, the copper(II) ions in the Benedict's reagent are reduced to copper(I) oxide, resulting in a color change that ranges from green to brick red, depending on the concentration of the sugar.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:19
Benedict's Test Concept 3

Reducing Sugars

Reducing sugars are carbohydrates that have a free aldehyde or ketone group capable of acting as a reducing agent. Common examples include monosaccharides like glucose and fructose, as well as some disaccharides like maltose. These sugars can participate in redox reactions, making them detectable by tests like Benedict's.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:03
Ketoses as Reducing Sugars Concept 2

D-Glucose

D-glucose is a simple sugar and a primary energy source for cells. It is a six-carbon aldose that readily participates in reducing reactions due to its free aldehyde group. As a reducing sugar, d-glucose will yield a positive result in a Benedict's test, indicating its presence in a solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:48
Total Energy From Glucose Concept 2
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify the following carbohydrates as the ⍺ or β anomer:

(b)

588
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection of the product of the oxidation of D-galactose at C1.

750
views
Textbook Question

Draw the Fischer projection of the product of reduction reaction of D-galactose at C1.

762
views
Textbook Question

Will the following carbohydrates produce a positive Benedict’s test?

b. lactose

694
views
Textbook Question

Draw the product of the following 1→4 condensation and name the glycosidic bond: 

666
views
Textbook Question

Isomaltose, a disaccharide formed during caramelization in cooking, contains two glucose units bonded ⍺(1→6). Draw the structure of isomaltose.

906
views