Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and AmidesProblem 29b
Chapter 14, Problem 29b

Write the common name for each of the following:
b. Structural formula of an amine with a nitrogen atom bonded to a hydrogen and a carbon chain.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the compound in the image. Look for key functional groups, such as alcohols, ketones, aldehydes, or carboxylic acids, as well as the arrangement of carbon atoms (e.g., straight chain, branched chain, or cyclic).
Step 2: Determine the parent chain, which is the longest continuous chain of carbon atoms. This will help in identifying the base name of the compound.
Step 3: Identify any substituents or branches attached to the parent chain. Note their positions on the chain, starting from the end closest to the functional group or branch.
Step 4: Use the common naming conventions for the functional group and substituents. For example, alcohols often use the suffix '-ol,' while ketones use '-one.' Combine the substituent names with the parent chain name to form the common name.
Step 5: Verify the name by cross-checking with common naming rules and ensure it matches the structure provided in the image. If the compound has a widely recognized trivial name, use that as the common name.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration: 2m
2m
Was this helpful?

