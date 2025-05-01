Problem 1b
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b.
Problem 1d
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d.
Problem 3a
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. propyl alcohol
Problem 3b
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. 3-pentanethiol
Problem 3c
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 2-methyl-2-butanol
Problem 3d
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
d. 4-bromophenol
Problem 4a
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
a. ethyl alcohol
Problem 4c
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
c. 1-propanethiol
Problem 5a
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3
Problem 6a
Give the common name for each of the following:
a. CH3−CH2−O−CH2−CH2−CH3
Problem 7b
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclopropyl ethyl ether
Problem 8b
Draw the condensed structural formula, or line-angle formula if cyclic, for each of the following:
b. cyclobutyl methyl ether
Problem 9a
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
a.
Problem 9d
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Problem 10c
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
c.
Problem 10d
Classify each of the following alcohols as primary (1°), secondary (2°), or tertiary (3°):
d.
Problem 12a
Are each of the following soluble, slightly soluble, or insoluble in water? Explain.
a. CH3—CH2—CH2—OH
Problem 13b
Give an explanation for each of the following observations:
b. 1-Propanol is soluble in water, but ethyl methyl ether is only slightly soluble.
Problem 15c
Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
c.
Problem 15d
Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
d.
Problem 16a
Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
a.
Problem 16d
Identify each of the following compounds as an aldehyde or a ketone:
d.
Problem 17a
Give the common name for each of the following:
a.
Problem 17b
Give the common name for each of the following:
b.
Problem 18c
Give the common name for each of the following:
c.
Problem 19b
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
b.
Problem 19c
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
c.
Problem 19d
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d.
Problem 20d
Give the IUPAC name for each of the following:
d.
Problem 21b
Draw the condensed structural formula for each of the following:
b. 4-chloro-2-pentanone
Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Back