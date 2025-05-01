Problem 2
What is the relationship between photosynthesis and respiration?
Problem 5
What functional groups are found in all monosaccharides?
Problem 7
What are the functional groups and number of carbons in a ketopentose?
Problem 9a
Classify each of the following monosaccharides as an aldopentose, ketopentose, aldohexose, or ketohexose:
a. Psicose is present in low amounts in foods.
Problem 13a
Draw the Fischer projection for each of the following wedge–dash structures:
a.
Problem 14a
Draw the Fischer projection for each of the following wedge–dash structures:
a.
Problem 15a
Indicate whether each pair of Fischer projections represents enantiomers or identical structures.
a.
Problem 16b
Indicate whether each pair of Fischer projections represents enantiomers or identical structures.
b.
Problem 17a
Identify each of the following as D or L:
a.
Problem 21a
Identify each of the following as the D or L enantiomer:
a.
Problem 23a,b
Draw the Fischer projection for the other enantiomer of a to b in problem 13.21.
a.
b.
Problem 23c,d
Draw the Fischer projection for the other enantiomer of c to d in problem 13.21.
c.
d.
Problem 25
Draw the Fischer projections for D-glucose and L-glucose.
Problem 27
An infant with galactosemia can utilize D-glucose in milk but not d-galactose. How does the Fischer projection of D-galactose differ from that of D-glucose?
Problem 28
D-Fructose is the sweetest monosaccharide. How does the Fischer projection of D-fructose differ from that of D-glucose?
Problem 29a
Identify the monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. is also called blood sugar
Problem 30a
Identify a monosaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. found in high blood levels in diabetes
Problem 31
What are the kind and number of atoms in the ring portion of the Haworth structure of glucose?
Problem 33
Draw the Haworth structures for α- and ß-D-glucose.
Problem 35a
Identify each of the following as the α or ß isomer:
a.
Problem 37
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-xylose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Problem 38
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-mannose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Problem 39
Draw the Fischer projection for the oxidation and the reduction products of D-arabinose. What are the names of the sugar acid and the sugar alcohol produced?
Problem 41a
For each of the following, give the monosaccharide units produced by hydrolysis, the type of glycosidic bond, and the name of the disaccharide, including α or β:
a.
Problem 43
Indicate whether each disaccharide in Problem 13.41 is a reducing sugar or not.
a.
b.
Problem 45a
Identify the disaccharide that fits each of the following descriptions:
a. ordinary table sugar
Problem 47a
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and amylopectin
Problem 48a
Describe the similarities and differences in the following:
a. amylose and cellulose
Problem 49a
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
a. not digestible by humans
Problem 49b
Give the name of one or more polysaccharides that matches each of the following descriptions:
b. the storage form of carbohydrates in plants
Ch.13 Carbohydrates
