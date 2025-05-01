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Introduction to Chemistry flashcard sets
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329 Decks
- Electronic Structure: Subshells definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table14 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin quiz9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table25 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified) quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table40 Terms
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified) quiz #29. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table40 Terms