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Introduction to Chemistry flashcard sets
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329 Decks
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified) quiz #39. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified) definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table13 Terms
- Ions and the Octet Rule quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Ions and the Octet Rule definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table13 Terms
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table40 Terms
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) quiz #29. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table20 Terms
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table12 Terms