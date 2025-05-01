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Introduction to Chemistry flashcard sets
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329 Decks
- Bohr Model (Simplified) quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Bohr Model (Simplified) definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified) quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified) definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Electronic Structure definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table15 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Shells quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Shells definitions9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table14 Terms
- Electronic Structure: Subshells quiz #19. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table10 Terms