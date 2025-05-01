Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(B) Nearest whole number:
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(B) Nearest whole number:
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(A) Estimate the number of custom orders in the third month.
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(A) The distance from the school to the museum is almost 3 miles.
Round to the specified place value to estimate the calculation. Then compare to the actual result.
(A) Nearest tenth:
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(B) Estimate the sum of custom orders for the first four months of tourist season.
A souvenir shop tracks the number of custom orders they receive during the first four months of their busy season. Use estimation to answer the questions below.
(C) The store plans on running a special promotion for their custom items if they sell more than 240 custom items in the first four months. Should they run the promotion?
Determine if the following is an estimate or exact value.
(B) A standard basketball hoop is 10 feet tall.