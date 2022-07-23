- 1. Critical Thinking & Problem Solving1h 59m
- 2. Sets4h 25m
- 3. Logic4h 33m
- 4. Numeration Systems3h 14m
- 5. The Real Number System3h 5m
- 6. Algebra Review8h 53m
- Evaluating Algebraic Expressions15m
- Simplifying Algebraic Expressions1h 2m
- Linear Equations38m
- Direct & Inverse Variation27m
- Linear Inequalities in One Variable41m
- Quadratic Equations1h 24m
- Rectangular Coordinate System28m
- Intro to Functions and Notation29m
- Domain and Range10m
- Using Intercepts to Graph Lines4m
- Slope and Slope-Intercept Form1h 8m
- Systems of Linear Equations1h 25m
- Systems of Linear Inequalities37m
- 10. Geometry3h 41m
If-Then Statements (Conditionals): Videos & Practice Problems
If-Then Statements (Conditionals)
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→p
If I wear sandals, then it is warm
If I wear sandals, then it not is warm
If I don't wear sandals, then it not is warm
If I don't wear sandals, then it is warm
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
~q→~r
If I don't wear sandals, then I don't eat ice cream.
If I wear sandals, then I eat ice cream.
If I don't wear sandals, then I eat ice cream.
If I wear sandals, then I don't eat ice cream.
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
(p Λ q)→r
If it is warm or I wear sandals, then I eat ice cream
If it is warm, then I wear sandals and I eat ice cream
If it is warm and I wear sandals, then I eat ice cream
If I eat ice cream, then it is warm and I wear sandals
Translate the following statements from symbols to words.
p: It is warm. q: I wear sandals. r: I eat ice cream.
q→(p V r)
If I wear sandals, then it is warm and I eat ice cream.
It is warm or I eat ice cream if I wear sandals.
It is warm and I eat ice cream if I wear sandals.
It is warm or I wear sandals if I eat ice cream.
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape doesn’t have 4 sides, then it isn’t a rectangle.
~q→~r; False
~q→~r; True
~qVq→r; True
~qVq→r; False
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape is a square or a rectangle, then it has 4 sides.
(p V r) → q; True
(p V r) → q; False
(p Λ r)→q; True
(p Λ r)→q; False
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
If the shape has 4 sides, then it is not a rectangle.
~q →r; True
~q →r; False
q →~r; True
q →~r; False
Translate the following statements from words to symbols. Then, determine the truth value.
p: The shape is a square. q: The shape has 4 sides. r: The shape is a rectangle.
The shape is a square or rectangle if it has 4 sides.
q→(p V r); False
q→(p Λ r); True
q→(p Λ r); False
q→(p V r); True