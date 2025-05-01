Multiple Choice
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all large cities in the world
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Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all large cities in the world
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of prime numbers less than 15.”
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
15 ____ {3,6,9,12,…}
Given the description of a set, write it using the Roster Method.
“The set of letters that can be vowels in the English alphabet.”
Determine if each statement is true or false.
Determine if each statement is true or false.
The set of all even numbers is
Fill in the blank with ∈ or ∉ to make the statement true.
D ____ {A,C,E,G,…}
Determine whether each set is well defined.
The set of all even integers