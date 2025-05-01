Label the Venn diagram with the elements that belong in each set using U = { 0 , 1 , 2 , … , 9 } U={\(\left\[\lbrace\)0,1,2,\(\ldots\),9\(\right\]\rbrace\)} ,

E = { 0 , 2 , 4 , 6 , 8 } E={\(\left\[\lbrace\)0,2,4,6,8\(\right\]\rbrace\)} . Then find & shade O=E’.