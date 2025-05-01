Multiple Choice
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(B) How many total members were surveyed?
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A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(B) How many total members were surveyed?
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(A) How many members attend Yoga classes?
A fitness center surveyed its members about which classes they attend. Use the Venn diagram to answer the following questions.
(C) How many members attend at least one class?