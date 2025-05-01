Multiple Choice
In the graph shown, identify the –intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
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In the graph shown, identify the –intercept & slope. Write the equation of this line in Slope-Intercept form.
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =
Which of the following graphs below represents the equation ?
Graph a line with a slope of that passes through the point .
Determine the equation of a line given its slope and -intercept. Write in slope-intercept form.
Slope =
-intercept =
Graph the line represented by the equation
Find the slope of the following line.
Find the slope of the following line.
Identify the intercept & slope of . Then graph the equation.