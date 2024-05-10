12. Microbial Metabolism
Enzyme Inhibition
12. Microbial Metabolism Enzyme Inhibition
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A researcher is studying an enzymatic pathway in a certain type of bacteria. She observes that when a specific molecule binds to an allosteric site on one of the enzymes, the production rate of the final product decreases. What is most likely happening at the molecular level?
