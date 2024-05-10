10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth Practice Problems
10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth
Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth Practice Problems
3 problems
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a biology lab, a student observes that plant cells placed under concentrated sucrose solution become plasmolysed. This phenomenon can be attributed primarily due to ________ pressure.
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The ____________ exist only in hypersaline environments such as solar salterns due to its capacity for tolerating immense osmotic stress.