Table of contents
- 1. Introduction to Microbiology(0)
- Introduction to Microbiology(0)
- Introduction to Taxonomy(0)
- Scientific Naming of Organisms(0)
- Members of the Bacterial World(0)
- Introduction to Bacteria(0)
- Introduction to Archaea(0)
- Introduction to Eukarya(0)
- Acellular Infectious Agents: Viruses, Viroids & Prions(0)
- Importance of Microorganisms(0)
- Scientific Method(0)
- Experimental Design(0)
- 2. Disproving Spontaneous Generation(0)
- 3. Chemical Principles of Microbiology(0)
- 4. Water(0)
- 5. Molecules of Microbiology(0)
- 6. Cell Membrane & Transport(0)
- Cell Envelope & Biological Membranes(0)
- Bacterial & Eukaryotic Cell Membranes(0)
- Archaeal Cell Membranes(0)
- Types of Membrane Proteins(0)
- Concentration Gradients and Diffusion(0)
- Introduction to Membrane Transport(0)
- Passive vs. Active Transport(0)
- Osmosis(0)
- Simple and Facilitated Diffusion(0)
- Active Transport(0)
- ABC Transporters(0)
- Group Translocation(0)
- Types of Small Molecule Transport Review(0)
- Endocytosis and Exocytosis(0)
- 7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions(0)
- Prokaryotic & Eukaryotic Cells(0)
- Binary Fission(0)
- Generation Times(0)
- Bacterial Cell Morphology & Arrangements(0)
- Overview of Prokaryotic Cell Structure(0)
- Introduction to Bacterial Cell Walls(0)
- Gram-Positive Cell Walls(0)
- Gram-Negative Cell Walls(0)
- Gram-Positive vs. Gram-Negative Cell Walls(0)
- The Glycocalyx: Capsules & Slime Layers(0)
- Introduction to Biofilms(0)
- Pili(0)
- Fimbriae & Hami(0)
- Introduction to Prokaryotic Flagella(0)
- Prokaryotic Flagellar Structure(0)
- Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement(0)
- Proton Motive Force Drives Flagellar Motility(0)
- Chemotaxis(0)
- Review of Prokaryotic Surface Structures(0)
- Prokaryotic Ribosomes(0)
- Introduction to Bacterial Plasmids(0)
- Cell Inclusions(0)
- Endospores(0)
- Sporulation(0)
- Germination(0)
- 8. Eukaryotic Cell Structures & Functions(0)
- 9. Microscopes(0)
- Introduction to Microscopes(0)
- Magnification, Resolution, & Contrast(0)
- Introduction to Light Microscopy(0)
- Light Microscopy: Bright-Field Microscopes(0)
- Light Microscopes that Increase Contrast(0)
- Light Microscopes that Detect Fluorescence(0)
- Electron Microscopes(0)
- Reviewing the Different Types of Microscopes(0)
- Introduction to Staining(0)
- Simple Staining(0)
- Differential Staining(0)
- Other Types of Staining(0)
- Reviewing the Types of Staining(0)
- Gram Stain(0)
- 10. Dynamics of Microbial Growth(0)
- Biofilms(0)
- Growing a Pure Culture(0)
- Microbial Growth Curves in a Closed System(0)
- Temperature Requirements for Microbial Growth(0)
- Oxygen Requirements for Microbial Growth(0)
- pH Requirements for Microbial Growth(0)
- Osmolarity Factors for Microbial Growth(0)
- Reviewing the Environmental Factors of Microbial Growth(0)
- Nutritional Factors of Microbial Growth(0)
- Growth Factors(0)
- Introduction to Cultivating Microbial Growth(0)
- Types of Solid Culture Media(0)
- Plating Methods(0)
- Measuring Growth by Direct Cell Counts(0)
- Measuring Growth by Plate Counts(0)
- Measuring Growth by Membrane Filtration(0)
- Measuring Growth by Biomass(0)
- Introduction to the Types of Culture Media(0)
- Chemically Defined Media(0)
- Complex Media(0)
- Selective Media(0)
- Differential Media(0)
- Reducing Media(0)
- Enrichment Media(0)
- Reviewing the Types of Culture Media(0)
- 11. Controlling Microbial Growth(0)
- Introduction to Controlling Microbial Growth(0)
- Selecting a Method to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Review of Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Liquid Chemicals: Alcohols, Aldehydes, & Biguanides(0)
- Liquid Chemicals: Halogens(0)
- Liquid Chemicals: Surface-Active Agents(0)
- Other Types of Liquid Chemicals(0)
- Chemical Gases: Ethylene Oxide, Ozone, & Formaldehyde(0)
- Review of Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth(0)
- Chemical Preservation of Perishable Products(0)
- 12. Microbial Metabolism(0)
- Introduction to Energy(0)
- Laws of Thermodynamics(0)
- Chemical Reactions(0)
- ATP(0)
- Enzymes(0)
- Enzyme Activation Energy(0)
- Enzyme Binding Factors(0)
- Enzyme Inhibition(0)
- Introduction to Metabolism(0)
- Negative & Positive Feedback(0)
- Redox Reactions(0)
- Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration(0)
- Types of Phosphorylation(0)
- Glycolysis(0)
- Entner-Doudoroff Pathway(0)
- Pentose-Phosphate Pathway(0)
- Pyruvate Oxidation(0)
- Krebs Cycle(0)
- Electron Transport Chain(0)
- Chemiosmosis(0)
- Review of Aerobic Cellular Respiration(0)
- Fermentation & Anaerobic Respiration(0)
- 13. Photosynthesis(0)
- 14. DNA Replication(0)
- 15. Central Dogma & Gene Regulation(0)
- Central Dogma(0)
- Introduction to Transcription(0)
- Steps of Transcription(0)
- Transcription Termination in Prokaryotes(0)
- Eukaryotic RNA Processing and Splicing(0)
- Introduction to Types of RNA(0)
- Genetic Code(0)
- Introduction to Translation(0)
- Steps of Translation(0)
- Review of Transcription vs. Translation(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Expression(0)
- Review of Prokaryotic vs. Eukaryotic Gene Expression(0)
- Introduction to Regulation of Gene Expression(0)
- Prokaryotic Gene Regulation via Operons(0)
- The Lac Operon(0)
- Glucose's Impact on Lac Operon(0)
- The Trp Operon(0)
- Review of the Lac Operon & Trp Operon(0)
- Introduction to Eukaryotic Gene Regulation(0)
- Eukaryotic Chromatin Modifications(0)
- Eukaryotic Transcriptional Control(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Transcriptional Regulation(0)
- Post-Translational Modification(0)
- Eukaryotic Post-Translational Regulation(0)
- 16. Microbial Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Microbial Genetics(0)
- Introduction to Mutations(0)
- Methods of Inducing Mutations(0)
- Prototrophs vs. Auxotrophs(0)
- Mutant Detection(0)
- The Ames Test(0)
- Introduction to DNA Repair(0)
- DNA Repair Mechanisms(0)
- Horizontal Gene Transfer(0)
- Bacterial Transformation(0)
- Transduction(0)
- Introduction to Conjugation(0)
- Conjugation: F Plasmids(0)
- Conjugation: Hfr & F' Cells(0)
- Genome Variability(0)
- CRISPR CAS(0)
- 17. Biotechnology(0)
- 18. Viruses, Viroids, & Prions(0)
- Introduction to Viruses(0)
- Introduction to Bacteriophage Infections(0)
- Bacteriophage: Lytic Phage Infections(0)
- Bacteriophage: Lysogenic Phage Infections(0)
- Bacteriophage: Filamentous Phage Infections(0)
- Plaque Assays(0)
- Introduction to Animal Virus Infections(0)
- Animal Viruses: 1. Attachment to the Host Cell(0)
- Animal Viruses: 2. Entry & Uncoating in the Host Cell(0)
- Animal Viruses: 3. Synthesis & Replication(0)
- Animal Viruses: DNA Virus Synthesis & Replication(0)
- Animal Viruses: RNA Virus Synthesis & Replication(0)
- Animal Viruses: Antigenic Drift vs. Antigenic Shift(0)
- Animal Viruses: Reverse-Transcribing Virus Synthesis & Replication(0)
- Animal Viruses: 4. Assembly Inside Host Cell(0)
- Animal Viruses: 5. Release from Host Cell(0)
- Acute vs. Persistent Viral Infections(0)
- COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2)(0)
- Plant Viruses(0)
- Viroids(0)
- Prions(0)
- 19. Innate Immunity(0)
- Introduction to Immunity(0)
- Introduction to Innate Immunity(0)
- Introduction to First-Line Defenses(0)
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Skin(0)
- Physical Barriers in First-Line Defenses: Mucous Membrane(0)
- First-Line Defenses: Chemical Barriers(0)
- First-Line Defenses: Normal Microflora(0)
- Introduction to Cells of the Immune System(0)
- Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes(0)
- Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes(0)
- Introduction to Cell Communication(0)
- Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules(0)
- Cell Communication: Cytokines(0)
- Pattern Recognition Receptors (PRRs)(0)
- Introduction to the Complement System(0)
- Activation Pathways of the Complement System(0)
- Effects of the Complement System(0)
- Review of the Complement System(0)
- Phagoctytosis(0)
- Introduction to Inflammation(0)
- Steps of the Inflammatory Response(0)
- Fever(0)
- Interferon Response(0)
- 20. Adaptive Immunity(0)
- Introduction to Adaptive Immunity(0)
- Antigens(0)
- Introduction to T Lymphocytes(0)
- Major Histocompatibility Complex Molecules(0)
- Activation of T Lymphocytes(0)
- Functions of T Lymphocytes(0)
- Review of Cytotoxic vs Helper T Cells(0)
- Introduction to B Lymphocytes(0)
- Antibodies(0)
- Classes of Antibodies(0)
- Outcomes of Antibody Binding to Antigen(0)
- T Dependent & T Independent Antigens(0)
- Clonal Selection(0)
- Antibody Class Switching(0)
- Affinity Maturation(0)
- Primary and Secondary Response of Adaptive Immunity(0)
- Immune Tolerance(0)
- Regulatory T Cells(0)
- Natural Killer Cells(0)
- Review of Adaptive Immunity(0)
- 21. Principles of Disease(0)
- Symbiotic Relationships(0)
- The Human Microbiome(0)
- Characteristics of Infectious Disease(0)
- Stages of Infectious Disease Progression(0)
- Koch's Postulates(0)
- Molecular Koch's Postulates(0)
- Bacterial Pathogenesis(0)
- Introduction to Pathogenic Toxins(0)
- Exotoxins Cause Damage to the Host(0)
- Endotoxin Causes Damage to the Host(0)
- Exotoxins vs. Endotoxin Review(0)
- Immune Response Damage to the Host(0)
- Introduction to Avoiding Host Defense Mechanisms(0)
- 1) Hide Within Host Cells(0)
- 2) Avoiding Phagocytosis(0)
- 3) Surviving Inside Phagocytic Cells(0)
- 4) Avoiding Complement System(0)
- 5) Avoiding Antibodies(0)
- Viruses Evade the Immune Response(0)
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement
7. Prokaryotic Cell Structures & Functions
Prokaryotic Flagellar Movement: Videos & Practice Problems
16 of 0
Problem 16