6. Cell Membrane & Transport Introduction to Membrane Transport
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ecologist studying oceanic algae measures the diffusion rates of nitrate under varying external concentrations. The results show nitrate diffusion happens rapidly at low external concentrations but slows down as these increase. What does this imply?
