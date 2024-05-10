12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Metabolism
Problem 5.2a
For each of the phrases in questions 1–7, indicate the type of metabolism referred to, using the following choices:
a. anabolism only
b. both anabolism and catabolism (amphibolic)
c. catabolism only
Includes dehydration synthesis reactions
Verified Solution
