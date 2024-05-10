12. Microbial Metabolism
Introduction to Aerobic Cellular Respiration
Problem 5.20a
A major difference between anaerobic respiration and anaerobic fermentation is _______.
a. in the use of oxygen
b. that the former requires breathing
c. that the latter uses organic molecules within the cell as final electron acceptors
d. that fermentation only produces alcohol
