12. Microbial Metabolism
Enzymes
Problem 5.12a
Which of the following statements best describes ribozymes?
a. Ribozymes are proteins that aid in the production of ribosomes.
b. Ribozymes are nucleic acids that produce ribose sugars.
c. Ribozymes store enzymes in ribosomes.
d. Ribozymes process RNA molecules in eukaryotes.
