12. Microbial Metabolism
Entner-Doudoroff Pathway
2:48 minutes
Problem 5.17a
Which of the following statements about the Entner-Doudoroff pathway is false?
a. It is a series of reactions that synthesizes glucose.
b. Its products are sometimes used to determine the presence of Pseudomonas.
c. It is a pathway of chemical reactions that catabolizes glucose.
d. It is an alternative pathway to glycolysis.
