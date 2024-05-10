12. Microbial Metabolism
Enzyme Activation Energy
Problem 5.10a
Activation energy ______.
a. is the amount of energy required during an activity such as flagellar motion
b. requires the addition of nutrients in the presence of water
c. is lowered by the action of organic catalysts
d. results from the movement of molecules
