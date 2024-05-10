12. Microbial Metabolism
Types of Phosphorylation
4:20 minutes
Problem 5.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Match the descriptions below with their corresponding terms.
1. Occurs when energy from a compound containing phosphate reacts with ADP to form ATP
2. Involves formation of ATP via reduction of coenzymes in the electron transport chain
3. Begins with glycolysis
4. Occurs when all active sites on substrate molecules are filled
A. Saturation
B. Oxidative phosphorylation
C. Substrate-level phosphorylation
D. Photophosphorylation
E. Carbohydrate catabolism
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:4m
Play a video:
21
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice