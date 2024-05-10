11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemicals Used to Control Microbial Growth
Which of the following statements is true concerning the selection of an antimicrobial agent?
a. An ideal antimicrobial agent is stable during storage.
b. An ideal antimicrobial agent is fast acting.
c. Ideal microbial agents do not exist.
d. All of the above are correct.
