11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Chemical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 9.7a
A company that manufactures an antimicrobial cleaner for kitchen counters claims that its product is effective when used in a 50% water solution. By what means might scientists best verify this statement?
a. disk-diffusion test
b. phenol coefficient
c. filter paper test
d. in-use test
