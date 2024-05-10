11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 9.14aa
A sample of E. coli has been subjected to heat for a specified time, and 90% of the cells have been destroyed. Which of the following terms best describes this event?
a. thermal death point
b. thermal death time
c. decimal reduction time
d. none of the above
