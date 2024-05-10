11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
Problem 9.10a
Which of the following types of radiation is more widely used as an antimicrobial technique?
a. electron beams
b, visible light waves
c. radio waves
d. microwaves
