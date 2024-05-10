11. Controlling Microbial Growth
Physical Methods to Control Microbial Growth
2:18 minutes
Problem 9.1a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
In practical terms in everyday use, which of the following statements provides the definition of sterilization?
a. Sterilization eliminates all organisms and viruses.
b. Sterilization eliminates harmful microorganisms and viruses.
c. Sterilization eliminates prions.
d. Sterilization eliminates hyperthermophiles.
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
25
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos